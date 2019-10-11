Obituaries

ANASTASI. On October 9, JOSEPH of Sliema, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his sons Laurence and his wife Amanda, and Martin, his grandchildren Stefan and his wife Ellie, Danielle, Marcus, Andre, Nicole, Luca and Sid, his great-grandson Teddy, his sisters Mary, Antoinette and her husband Charles, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche Sisters, Sliema, will be appreciated. It was Joe’s wish that people attending Mass do not wear black. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BEZZINA. On October 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT (Robbie) of Valletta, of Pace Uniforms, Valletta, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna and her husband Saviour Attard Baldacchino, Marisa and her husband Joseph Cauchi, Leonard and his wife Tessie, his grandchildren, Karen and her husband Paul, Paul, Francesca and her boyfriend Nicky, Andrew and his partner Venera, Christine and her husband Anton, Keith and his fiancée Charmaine, Sarah and her husband Daniel, Rebecca and her boyfriend Luca and Rachel, his great-grandchildren Emma, Leah, Clara and Luca, nephews and nieces, other relatives, friends and his carer Maricris. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at 8.30am, for St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On October 9, at Zammit Clapp Home, St Julian’s, GEORGE, aged 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Ċettina, George and his wife Christine, Antoinette and her husband Angelo, Charlie and his wife Maria, his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his sister Karmena, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Home tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, at 8.45am, for St George’s Collegiate parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. The St George’s Band will accompany the funeral cortège to the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi, where interment takes place in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJADA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 35th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, LINO, today the 13th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon and Terry, and John, and his beloved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO on the 13th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

