Obituaries

BORG. On October 10, LOLLY of Floriana, aged 88, passed away peacefully at home. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Jane, his children Anna, Sandro and his wife Doris, Liliana and her husband Charles Libreri; his grandchildren Lara, Alexei, Leanne, Lisa and their fiancés. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei at 9am on Tuesday, October 13 for St Publius parish church in Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment at Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO. On October 9, JOHN of Birkirkara, aged 68, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Donna, his ex-wife Carmela, his sisters and brother Ina and her husband Emmanuel, Josephine and her husband Emmanuel, Nathalina, Silvana and her husband Martin, Joe and his wife Caroline, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 13 at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA, née Agius, widow of Biagio, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the venerable age of 96. She is deeply mourned by her sons and daughters, Rev. Prof. Paul Galea, Myriam, Joseph, Amelia, Capt. Anton Galea and Margaret, their respective spouses; her beloved grandchildren Dr Katiucha Gatt, Nicholas, Bernard, Ariane, Capt. Beppe Galea, Robert, Christian, Benjamin, Stephanie, HE Jean-Claude Galea Mallia (Malta’s High Commissioner in Ghana), Francesca, Dr Alexandra Galea and Adriana, their respective partners; her great-grandchildren Luigi, Jamie and Isabel; her nephews and nieces in Malta and abroad, and friends. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 6.30pm, at Santa Luċija parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALT. On October 9, MONICA, aged 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Frank, her children Douglas and his wife Joanne, Alison and her husband Tony, Grahame and his wife Kyra, her grandchildren Joseph, Giorgia, Nicola, Sacha, Lisa, Sienna, Skye and Scarlett, her sister Josephine and her husband Mario Padovani, her sisters-in-law Elizabeth McGowan and Elizabeth Messina Ferrante, brother-in-law Tony Micallef Trigona, nephews, nieces, relatives and many dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves Capua Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given by the doctors, nurses and staff at Capua Hospital.

In Memoriam

BAJADA – ANGELA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 36th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

CAMILLERI – RITA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CASSAR BORG – EILEEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother, being the 10th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Miss you always. Marion and family.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of LINO, a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon and Terry, and John, and his beloved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO on the 14th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

