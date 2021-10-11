Obituaries

BECK. On October 9, ALFRED, aged 93, widower of Mary née Sperandeo, co-founder of Roberts Press now Beck Graphics Ltd, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Paul, his son William and his wife Joyce, his grandchildren Diahann, Nicholas and his wife Romana, Angelo, son of his late daughter Pauline, his loving great-grandchildren Nicky and Valentina, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12, at 9am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Clare’s Monastery in San Ġwann would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On October 9, Professor FREDERICK F. FENECH, passed away peacefully at home at The Gardens, St Julian’s, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Mary Rose, his daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, his son Thomas and his wife Ann, his beloved grandchildren Matthew and his girlfriend Sarah, Thomas and his fiancé Kelly, Thomas and his fiancé Hanifa, Robert and his fiancé Christina, Georgina and his great-grandson Frederick George Holloway, his sisters-in-law Marlene Fenech and Marguerite Herrera, his nephews and nieces and many dear friends and colleagues. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

PACE. On October 7, at her home in Sliema, MARY, née Tonna, aged 87, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Petra, Vanessa and Francis, her beloved grandaughters Jennifer and Audrey, her brother Joseph, her nieces and nephews, in-laws, other family members and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves her home in Triq il-Palazz Capua, Sliema tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12, at 1.45pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeGABRIELE – JOE. A dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 34th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Greatly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, Doris, Theresa and Tano, Veronica and John, Philip and Moira, David and Theresa, Ian and Maria, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather LINO, today the 15th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon, and John, and his beloved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO, on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to meet the risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.