OBITUARY

SCIBERRAS GRIOLI. On October 9, CARMEN, aged 77, of Sta Luċia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved by her husband Victor, her sons Kevin and Michael, her grandchildren Matteo, Chayanne, Mikela and Laura, her ex-daughter-in-law Caroline, her sisters Antoinette and her husband Edward Borg, Vivienne and her husband Ronald Wood and all their families, other nephews and nieces, her husband’s family, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, for Sta Luċia parish church where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers the family would appreciate that donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are made. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CAMILLERI – RITA. Loving memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

LAPIRA – JOSEPH CHARLES. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather today the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Still so deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather LINO, today the 16th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon, and John, and his beloved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO, on the 16th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

