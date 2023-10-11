In Memoriam

BLAKE – JOHN. In loving memory of our father, on his first anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary Anne, Roseanne, Lucienne, Stephen, Jason and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – RITA. Loving memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA – JOSEPH CHARLES. Treasured and loving memories of a loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Missed beyond measure and fondly remembered by his children and their respective spouses and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of LINO a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his death. Very much missed by his wife Lilian, née Shephard, never forgotten by his children Bryan and Jackie, Sharon, and John, and his much loved grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

MAISTRE. In ever loving memory of my brother-in-law LINO, on the 17th anniversary of his passing away to meet the Risen Lord. Please remember him in your prayers. Mary Shephard.

