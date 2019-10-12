Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of VINCENT A. RIZZO will be said at Stella Maris parish church, tomorrow, Sunday, October 13, at 10.30am.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – DAISY. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the first anniversary of her death. Her family. Lord in your mercy grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace.

ATTARD – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren Jonathan, Nicola and their families.

BUGEJA FONTANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, James and his grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm and tomorrow at 12.15pm at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR BORG – EILEEN. Treasured memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, being the ninth anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, always in our thoughts and prayers. Marion and family.

CREMONA. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 31st anniversary of his untimely demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Susan and Klaus, Alfred and Theresa and Diana and their respective families.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

GAUCI. On the seventh anniversary of the demise, MICHAEL (Lino), a loving husband and father. Always loved and never forgotten by his wife Eleonora and his daughter Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

