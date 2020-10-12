Obituaries

FIORINI. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his wife Catherine, his children Lorna, Maria, Victor and his wife Therese, Tony and his wife Elaine, his grandchildren Valentina, Giada and Jamie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 13, at 9.30am for Paola parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On October 11, ROSE née Schembri, aged 88, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Ray and his wife Marylin, Olvin and his wife Marie, and her beloved grand-daughters Arlette, Elise, Elaine and her spouse Nick, and other relatives and friends. Details about the funeral will be announced later.

SCICLUNA. On October 10, at Dar Saura, Rabat, MARY, née Casha, of Rabat, aged 86, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her sons Martin and his wife Josette, Ivan and his wife Marica, Mark and his wife Rita Caruana, her grandchildren Maxine and her husband Julian, Gabrielle, Thea and Erica; her brothers and sisters Carmen, Richard, Victor, Louis and Annie and their spouses, her in-laws, widows of her brothers George and Joseph, in-laws and their relatives, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 12, at 2pm, for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XERRI. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, k/a il-Mużżan, of Naxxar, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Andreana, his children David and his wife Antoinette, Patrick and his wife Josianne, Deborah and her husband Stephen, his grand-children Sven, Jasmine, Ylenia and Wayne, their fianceés, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 12, at 3pm for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Għargħur cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – DAISY. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today the second anniversary of her death. Her family. Lord, in Your mercy grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace.

ATTARD – MARIA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe and grandchildren Nicola and Jonathan, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. Remembering our dearest mum on her fifth anniversary. So many wonderful laughs, memories and time spent together that will remain with us always. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty, family and friends.

BUGEJA FONTANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOE on the second anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, James and his grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grand-father and great-grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

GAUCI – MICHAEL (Lino). Treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the eighth anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his wife Eleonora and his daughter Maria. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

