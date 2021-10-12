Obituaries

FENECH. On October 9, Professor FREDERICK F. FENECH, passed away peacefully at his residence, at the Gardens St Julians, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Mary Rose, his daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, his son Thomas and his wife Ann, his beloved grandchildren Thomas and his fiancée Hanifa, Robert and his fiancée Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his girlfriend Sarah, Thomas and his fiancée Kelly, and his great-grandson Frederick George, his sisters-in-law Marlene Fenech and Marguerite Herrera, his nephews and nieces, his devoted carer Allen and many dear friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, on Thursday, October 14, at 1pm, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On October 7, at her home in Sliema, MARY, née Tonna, aged 87, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Petra, Vanessa and Francis, her beloved granddaughters Jennifer and Audrey, her brother Joseph, her nieces and nephews, in-laws, other family members and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves her home in Triq il-Palazz Capua, Sliema, today, Tuesday, October 12, at 1.45pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB BRENNAN. On September 30, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of GEORGE, beloved husband of Helen née Lawless and much loved father of Nicholas and Karen, daughter-in-law Heather, son-in-law Duncan and grandchildren, Holly, Anna, Joseph and Emilia, brother Jo, sisters Vicki and Alex, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours. George passed away after a short illness. He is deeply mourned and missed and has left a huge void in all our lives. Always remembered for his gentleness, love of his family, and for the sincere welcome he had for all who crossed his doorstep. Family flowers only. Donations to Rennie Grove Hospice Care https://gxb.muchloved.com who looked after George so well at his home in his final days and were a great support to his family during that sad time. The funeral will be held at Harwood Park Crematorium on Tuesday, October 19, at 2pm.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – DAISY. Treasured memories of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Her family. Lord in your mercy grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. On her sixth anniversary. Never far away from our thoughts and sorely missed every day. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and the family.

BUGEJA FONTANI – JOE. Treasured and unfading memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, and James, grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia.

CAMILLERI – RITA. Loving memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

GAUCI. In loving memory of LINO (Michael). A gentle soul, loving husband and wonderful father who was reunited with the Lord nine years ago. Never forgotten by his wife Eleonora and his daughter Maria.

