OBITUARY

BLAKE. On October 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, widower of Vincy, of St Julian’s and residing in St Paul’s Bay, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Maryanne and her husband Joe, Roseanne and her husband Ray, Lucienne and her husband Ray, Stephen and his wife Polly, Jason and his wife Claire, as well as all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mourning his loss too will be his two brothers, Cecil and Alfred, and their spouses, together with in-laws, other relatives, friends and carer Elma. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, October 12, at 1.30pm, for Swatar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks goes to all the staff at Surgical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital for all their care and dedication.

IN MEMORIAM

ANASTASI – DAISY. Treasured memories of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – MARIA. On the 24th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. In memory of our dearest mother. Never far from our thoughts and missed each day. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

BUGEJA FONTANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, James and his grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – NOEL. Unfading memories of a loving brother today the first anniversary of his passing always in our thoughts. Missed by his siblings Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette and Mario. We trust him in the arms of our Lord.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco and Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

GAUCI. Treasured memories of LINO (Michael), a devoted husband and father. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Eleonora and his daughter Maria especially today on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother EILEEN CASSAR BORG on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Your vacant place no one can fill; We miss you now and always. Remembered and always missed by her children and families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

