OBITUARY

GALEA. On October 11, at her own residence, MARY née Fenech of Mosta, aged 91, beloved widow of Abraham, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by her children John, Ethel, Franklyn, Jacqueline, their respective spouses, partners, her grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves her own residence tomorrow, Friday, October 13, at 8am, for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Durumblat Cemetery, Mosta. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ANASTASI – DAISY. Cherished memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, especially today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – MARIA. On the 25th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her only daughter Frances and her husband Joe Fenech, grandchildren Jonathan and Nicola and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – MADELEINE. The feeling of loss never ceases, but so many wonderful memories still live on in our daily lives. Nick, Lawrence, Bunty and all the family.

BUGEJA FONTANI. In loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Amy, his children Mark, Sue and Paul, James and his grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Sam and Mia. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – NOEL. On the second anniversary of his passing. Greatly missed by his siblings Joseph, Neville, Victor, Rosette and Mario. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – PAUL. In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children Iro, Tony, Franco, Sandra and their families. Rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER – CÉLINE. Dearest mama, it’s been a year since God called you to eternal life. A large piece of our hearts went with you. While we realise that nothing can alleviate this loss, we have the great consolation that death is not the end, but the beginning of our heavenly journey. We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Your loving family. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, will be offered to celebrate Céline’s life.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother EILEEN CASSAR BORG on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and sadly missed by her children and their families. Almighty God grant her eternal rest.

TO THANK

The German family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, made donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Hospice Malta, Balzan, or in any other way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our beloved HELEN GERMAN a treasured wife, mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on the 12th September, 2023. Lord, grant her eternal restin peace. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.