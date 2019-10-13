Obituaries

VELLA. On October 12, JOSEPH, aged 89, widower of Victoria, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his children Henriette and her husband Dennis, Marisa, John and his wife Miriam, Josette and her husband Joe, and Magdalene, his grandchildren Eleanore, Daniel, Stephanie, Michael, Marija, Jacob, Anthea, Martina and Emma, their respective spouses and partners, his wife’s family, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at Sta Luċija parish church tomorrow Monday, October 14, at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Malta Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, NORRIS, of Birkirkara, aged 86, passed peacefully away, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lina, his sons Pierre and his wife Violet, Ray and Ivan, his beloved grandsons Matthew, Jonathan, Steven and David, his brother Joe, his sisters Sr Raymondina and Marlene, his in-laws Josephine and Mario, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, October 18, at 2pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On October 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital, SAVIOUR, aged 78, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his loss his sisters Carmen, Antonia and Louise, his brother Joe and their families as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 14, at 3.30pm for the parish church of the Transfigura­tion in Lija (Tas-Salvatur) where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Move­ment will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

D’AMATO – MARY. Tomorrow being the 37th anniversary, since she went to meet the Risen Lord. There will be Masses said in her memory at St Augustine parish church, Valletta. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – SUE. 23.04.51-13.10.96. Those we love are never lost, even in death. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

FARRUGIA – SPIRIDIONE of Marsa, on the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. All his family.

MICALLEF – HILDA, née Boffa, MD, B.Sc., DCP (Lond.). In ever loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, today the third anniversary of her death. Always re­mem­bered by her son Philip and wife Marilu, her daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, her sister Melina Sant Cassia and grandchildren Nicola, Catherine, Jonathan and great-grandchildren. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.

PORTELLI – TONINU and RITA. Treasured memories of our beloved parents who departed this life 12 and 17 years ago, respectively. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered by their children Anna, Josette and Colin. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

STAFRACE – CETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

