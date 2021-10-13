Obituary

FENECH. On October 9, Professor FREDERICK F. FENECH, passed away peacefully at his residence, at the Gardens, St Julian’s, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Mary Rose, his daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, his son Thomas and his wife Ann, his beloved grandchildren Thomas and his fiancée Hanifa, Robert and his fiancée Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his girlfriend Sarah, Thomas and his fiancée Kelly, and his great-grandson Frederick George, his sisters- in-law Marlene Fenech and Marguerite Herrera, his nephews and nieces, his devoted carer Allen and many dear friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, October 14, at 1pm, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – SUE. 23.4.51 – 13.10.96. Most loving and heartfelt memories on this the 25th anniversary of her demise. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our dearest MARY ROSE. On the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her son François, her parents Frank Vassallo Grant and Marguerite née Kissaun. William, Sylvia, Karl and Celine Vassallo Grant. Sophie and Emily Vassallo Grant.

MICALLEF – Dr HILDA MICALLEF, née Boffa, B.Sc., MD DCP (Lond.). In loving memory, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her son Philip and his wife Marilu, daughter Anne and her husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters Nicola, Katherine and grandson Jonathan, together with their respective families and her sister Melina Sant Cassia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – TONINU and RITA. Treasured memoriesof our parents who depar-ted this life 14 and 19 years ago, respectively. Lovingly remembered by their child-ren Anna, Josette and Colin. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

STAFRACE – ĊETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

