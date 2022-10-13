Obituaries

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On Wednesday, October 12, CÉLINE, widow of Dr Lino Schembri Wismayer and mother of the late Mario, passed away peacefully into the eternal life she believed so fervently in, aged 84, comforted by the last rites of Holy Church. Her irreparable loss is mourned by her beloved Claude Marguerat, her children Nurtan and Julienne, their spouses and partners Sandro, Giuseppe, and Patricia; her precious grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Nicola and Jacob, Amik and John, Timothy and Valerie, Max and Jesmond, and by her great blessing, beloved great-grandson Michael. She is survived by her treasured only sister Mariquita Degabriele, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and special friends, including Salvina Lanfranco and the Brotherhood of the Neocathecumenal Way. The funeral will take place on Saturday, October 15, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am. Patrons are explicitly requested not to wear funeral colours, such as black. Céline wishes this to be a celebration of her life and not one tinged with sadness and regret. Requiescet in Pace. Her family wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff of the Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their boundless care and devotion.

VELLA. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr ELIA, OFM Conv, former St Paul’s Bay parish priest, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, the Franciscan Minor Conventual Friars, his niece Diane and her husband Gino Mulè Stagno, his great-niece Miriana, his cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 14, at 3.45pm for St Paul’s Bay parish church. The cortège will make a brief stop in front of Burmarrad and Qawra parish churches where the community will bless the coffin and finally in front of the St Paul’s Bay boys’ MUSEUM in St Paul’s Street, St Paul’s Bay. At 5.30pm the cortège leaves with the participation of the Friars, the Confraternity of lay Brothers and altar boys towards Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Fr Elia will lie in state at the Crucifix Chapel from 6pm to 8pm. On Saturday, October 15, at 9.15am, a cortège will leave the chapel to the parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. After Mass the cortège proceeds towards the parish cemetery accompanied by the St Paul’s Band Club, of St Paul’s Bay, followed by interment in the Franciscan Minor Conventual Friars grave at the Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Missionaries of India will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – SUE. Most precious and loving memories on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

DE DOMENICO – YVONNE. In Loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 17th year of her passing away. Always remembered with love and gratitude. Her family.

FORMOSA. In loving memory of our beloved MARY ROSE née Vassallo Grant. On the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. We miss you greatly, but the joy, love and kindness you shared, live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Remembered with great love by her parents Frank and Marguerite née Kissaun, her son François, William and Sylvia, Karl and Celine Vassallo Grant, Sophie and Emily Vassallo Grant.

MICALLEF – Dr HILDA MICALLEF, née Boffa, B.Sc., MD DCP (Lond.). In loving memory, today the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her son Philip and wife Marilu, daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters Nicola, Katherine and grandson Jonathan, together with their respective families and her sister Melina Sant Cassia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – TONINU and RITA. Your memory is forever held in our hearts, though you are no longer with us. Rest in peace. Your children Anna, Josette and Colin.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of NIKOLINA, a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 37th anniversary of her passing on to eternal life to meet the Risen Lord. So deeply missed by her family Gregory and Madeleine, Marisa and Louis, Nicholas and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

STAFRACE – ĊETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

