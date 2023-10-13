Obituaries

CARUANA. On October 12, in Naxxar, JANET ELIZABETH, née Hayward, aged 75, passed away. She is mourned by her husband Joseph, her daughter Jo and her husband Bruce, her mother Muriel, her brother Graham and his wife Lorraine, her niece and nephews, other relatives and friends, and of course her beloved dogs. No flowers by request. Donations to the Island Sanctuary or Community Chest Fund in Janet’s memory will be appreciated. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to the compassionate nurses and staff at the Oncology Department at Mater Dei, and Janet’s doctor, whose unwavering care provided great comfort in her time of need. Funeral arrangements will be duly announced. May she be granted eternal rest.

CASSAR. On October 11, ANTHONY, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Mary, née Borg, his children Ray Cassar, Ivana and husband Ian Restall, and Nadia, widow of Alex Tonna, his grandchildren Sean, Martina, Faye, Kim and Emma as well as their partners, many friends and other relatives, both in Malta and Australia, whom he cherished so much throughout his life. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 16, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On October 11, at St Catherine Home, Attard, JANE, née Galea, of Valletta, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her stepchildren Lino and Marthese, Sandro and Nancy, Mariella, Angele and Mario Incorvaja, Joseph and Anna and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine Home, Attard, tomorrow, Saturday, October 14, at 8.30am, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters, nurses and carers at St Catherine Home for their dedicated care during the past year.

In Memoriam

MICALLEF – Dr HILDA MICALLEF, née Boffa, BSc, MD, DCP (Lond). In loving memory, today the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her son Philip and wife Marilu, daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz, granddaughters Nicola, Katherine and grandson Jonathan, together with their respective families and her sister Melina Sant Cassia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI – TONINU and RITA. Though you are no longer with us, your memory is forever in our heart. Your children Anna, Josette and Colin.

STAFRACE – ĊETTINA. Cherished and unfading memories on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by Josie and his wife Suzanne, Odette and her husband Patrick and her grandchildren Alexia, Stefan, Allen and Daniel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

