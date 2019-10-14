In Memoriam

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 29th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family, Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers, gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 37th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, John, Joe, George and their families.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the third anniversary of her demise. Antida and Ronnie. Today’s 7pm Mass at Sgħajtar Ċentru Pastorali chapel, Naxxar, and all Masses on Wednesday, October 16 at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, Gozo, will be said for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – JOE. Precious memories of a special husband, a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today, on the first anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, never forgotten, always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Your wife Doris and daughter Bertha. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In ever loving memory of ROCCO, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TELLUS – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

