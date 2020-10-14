Obituary

ZAMMIT. On October 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA née Dalli, of Valletta, widow of Francis, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Charles widower of Christine, Joe and his wife Joyce, Manuel and his wife Nathalie, Vincent and his wife Sylvana, her daughter Anna and her partner Lizio, her beloved grand-children Clayton, Duncan, Jessica, Ryan, Vanessa, Lisa and Nikita, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends among whom all the sisters, staff and residents at Apap Institute, Santa Venera.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, October 14, at 1.30pm for St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like those attending the funeral to wear colourful clothes, not black.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 30th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family, Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in our thoughts and prayers, gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dear mother, today the 38th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, John, Joe, George and their families.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Antida and Ronnie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – JOE. Precious memories of a special husband, a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the second anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, never forgotten, always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Your wife Doris and daughter Bertha. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life.

ZAMMIT – JOE. A year ago today you left us so suddenly, leaving a very painful void. Missing you and remembering you with love, Christine, Nikki and Charlotte, Andrew and Tacha, Sarah and Michael, Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said this evening at 7 at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

