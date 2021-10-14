Obituary

FENECH. On October 9, Professor FREDERICK F. FENECH, passed away peacefully at his residence, at the Gardens St Julian’s, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife of 64 years Mary Rose, his daughter Josanne and her husband Michael Holloway, his son Thomas and his wife Ann, his beloved grandchildren Thomas and his fiancée Hanifa, Robert and his fiancée Kristina, Georgina, Matthew and his girlfriend Sarah, Thomas and his fiancée Kelly, and his great-grandson Frederick George, his sisters-in-law Marlene Fenech and Marguerite Herrera, his nephews and nieces, his devoted carer Allen and many dear friends and colleagues. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema today, Thursday, October 14, at 1pm, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 39th anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children John, Joseph, George and in-laws.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Antida and Ronnie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – JOE. Precious memories of a special husband, a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today on the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, never forgotten, always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Your wife Doris and daughter Bertha. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother, today the 11th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TELLUS – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 16th anniversary of his demise.

Deep in our hearts,

Your memory is kept.

To love, to cherish,

And never forget.

Your sons and daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Two years ago you left us so suddenly, leaving a very painful void. Missing you so much and remembering you with love, Christine, Nikki and Charlotte, Andrew and Tacha, Sarah and Michael, Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Friday, October 15, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace dear Joe.

