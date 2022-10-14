OBITUARIES

DARMANIN. On Thursday, October 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS XAVIER, aged 79, from Żurrieq, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children Mark and his wife Julienne, Kenneth and his partner Angela, Pierre and his wife Annabelle, Joseph and his wife Justine, his grandchildren Shawn, Rebecca, Matthew, Kurt, Michela, Martina and Matheas, his siblings Carmen and her husband Salvinu, Anthony and his wife Rosella and Joseph. He also leaves to mourn his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 15, at 9am, for the matrix parish church of St Catherine in Żurrieq where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family gave at the San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On Wednesday, October 12, CÉLINE, widow of Dr Lino Schembri Wismayer and mother of the late Mario, passed away peacefully into the eternal life she believed so fervently in, aged 84, comforted by the last rites of Holy Church. Her irreparable loss is mourned by her beloved Claude Marguerat, her children Nurtan and Julienne, their spouses and partners Sandro, Giuseppe and Patricia; her precious grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Nicola and Jacob, Amik and John, Timothy and Valerie, Max and Jesmond, and by her great blessing, beloved great-grandson Michael. She is survived by her treasured only sister Mariquita Degabriele, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces and special friends, including Salvina Lanfranco and the Brotherhood of the Neocathecumenal Way.

The funeral will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 15, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am. Patrons are explicitly requested not to wear funereal colours, such as black; Céline wishes this to be a celebration of her life and not one tinged with sadness and regret.

Requiescet in Pace.

Her family wish to thank the doctors, nurses, and all the staff of the Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their boundless care and devotion.

VELLA. On October 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Joseph and his wife Marika, Louie and his wife Audrey, Victoria and her partner Ben, his grandchildren Nicole, Yana, Liam, Alex and Finn, his sisters Grace, Mariella and Nathalie, his sister-in-law Marisa, their respective husbands, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 15, at 9.30am, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 32nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family, Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO. Remembering our dearest mother MARY, with thanks to the Lord for the cherished memories that keep us going. Her sons John, Joseph, George and in-laws.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Antida and Ronnie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – JOE. Precious memories of a special husband, a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed, never forgotten, always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Your wife Doris and daughter Bertha. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA – JOSEPHINE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved mother, today the 12th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by her children Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal life.

TELLUS – SALVINO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 17th anniversary of his demise.

Deep in our hearts

Your memory is kept

To love, to cherish

And never forget.

Your sons and daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Three years ago you left us so suddenly, leaving a very painful void. Missing you more each passing day, and remembering you with so much love your beloved wife Christine, children and in-laws Nikki and Charlotte, Andrew and Tacha, Sarah and Michael, his dearest grandchildren, Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward. All Masses today, Friday, October 14, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Always in our hearts and prayers. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Rest in peace dearest Joe.

In memory of RITA MOHNANI – In everloving memory of our dear Rita, a most beloved mother and grandmother, today being her 32nd death anniversary. We think of you in silence; We often speak your name, But all we have are memories; And your picture in a frame; Each time we see your picture; You seem to smile and say; “Don’t worry dears I’m only sleeping; We will meet again some day.” Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In memory of GUL MOHNANI – October 14th, 2012. On the 10th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Katriina, his sons Timo and wife Helena, and Stefan and his wife Jelena and grandchildren Elsa and Oliver and family. Hari Om Satnam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.