Obituary

CASSAR. On October 11, ANTHONY passed away peacefully at the age of 87. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Mary née Borg, his children Ray Cassar, Ivana and husband Ian Restall, and Nadia widow of Alex Tonna, his grandchildren Sean, Martina, Faye, Kim and Emma as well as their partners, many friends and other relatives, both in Malta and Australia, who he cherished so much throughout his life.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 16, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die of the passing of FRANK BORG, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 10.15am. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 33rd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family – Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, on the 41st anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. So much loved and greatly missed. Her children John, Joseph, George and in-laws.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – SUE, 23.4.1951 – 13.10.1996. Most loving and treasured memories on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Ave Maria. Her sisters, brothers and their families.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Antida and Ronnie. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan, and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TELLUS – SALVINO. In loving memory, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memory of GUL MOHNANI Oct.14th 2012 On the eleventh anniversary of the demise. Of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Katrina, his sons Timo and wife Helena, and Stefan and his wife Jelena and grandchildren Elsa and Oliver and family. Hari Om Satnam Lord grant him eternal rest

In memory of RITA MOHNANI In everloving memory of our dear Rita, a most beloved mother and grandmother, today being her thirty-third death anniversary. We think of you in silence We often speak your name, But all we have are memories, And your picture in a frame. Each time we see your picture You seem to smile and say "Don't worry dears I'm only sleeping We will meet again some day." Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord grant her eternal rest

