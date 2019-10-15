Obituaries

GALEA. On October 12, LINA of Valletta, aged 77, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children David and his partner Elaine, Chris and his wife Karen, John and his wife Brenda, her grandchildren Leanne, Gabriella, Alexander, Selenia, Ethan and Adam, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 15, at 1.15pm for St Paul’s Shipwreck parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On October 14, at Casa Antonia, MARY, two weeks short of her 100th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Amy and her husband Charles Calleja, Walter, Lino and his wife Margaret and Isabelle wife of the late Wilfred Borg, her beloved grandchildren Rowena, Joel, Jonathan, Ramon, Greta, Erika, Rachel and Ruth, her 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16, at 2pm for the Żebbuġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Żebbuġ Cemetery. Donations to the ALS Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication. A prayer is kindly solicited.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of my dear father, today being the third anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers, Nicky. Never forgotten by family and friends.

FENECH – MOSES. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. On the 35th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their children Gabriel and Raphael.

MIZZI – FRANS of Vittoriosa. Treasured and vivid memories, today, the 42nd anniversary of his demise.

To live in the hearts

You left behind

Is not to die at all.

Loved too dearly to be forgotten.

Charles, Ugo and Helen.

RIZZO. In loving memory of VINCENT A. (Ċensu) on the second anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rosa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

