Obituaries

FORMOSA. On October 13, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY ROSE, née Vassallo Grant, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Francis, her son Francois, her parents Frank and Marguerite, née Kissaun, her father-in-law Joseph Formosa, her brothers William and Karl and his wife Celine Vassallo Grant, her sister Sylvia Vassallo Grant, her nieces Sophie and Emily, her in-laws, her cousins, her aunts Nanette Bonello and Josephine Debono, Anna, Daniel and Moira Galea, her best friends Sarah Albanozzo and Elaine Tarpey, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, October 15, for Balluta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors and the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

TERRENI. On Monday, September 28, URSULA, aged 82, sadly passed away in London, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Melita, her son Joe, her adoring grandchildren Stephanie, Christian, Matthew, Charlie, Felicity and her great-grandson Archie. The funeral will be held in London tomorrow, Friday, October 16. Sadly no flowers are allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, we would be grateful for any donations to the Friendship Independence Support Help (FISH) Neighbourhood care group in Barnes, which Ursula used to enjoy visiting. Please visit www.fishhelp.org.uk to donate online or send donations to the family who will arrange payments to FISH.

In Memoriam

COPPINI – JEFFREY, 14.8.77-15.10.92. The Lord gave me everything I had and they were His to take away. Blessed be the name of the Lord – Job 1 vs 21. We love you and miss you till we meet again. Joseph, Sandra, Tiziana and Nicole.

FENECH – MOSES. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 26th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. On the 36th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their children Gabriel and Raphael.

RIZZO. In loving memory of VINCENT A. (Ċensu) on the third anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rosa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

