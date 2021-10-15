Obituary

GAUCI. On October 13, JOSEPHINE (Jo) widow of Francis, beloved and loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marguerite and Julian Pace Bonello, Moira and Noel Manché, Michael and Daniela Peresso, and her grandchildren, Alexandra, Louis and Michaela, Bert and Naomi, Clement, Crispin, her nephews, nieces and other relatives and her many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, October 15, at 1pm, for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Thanks to the staff at Casa Antonia and at Mater Dei Hospital for taking care of her.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear father, in what marks the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Nicky and Sarah. Never forgotten by family and friends.

FENECH – MOSES. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. On the 37th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their children Gabriel and Raphael.

RIZZO. In loving memory of VINCENT A. (Ċensu) on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rosa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.