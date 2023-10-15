Obituaries

CASSAR. On October 11, ANTHONY passed away peacefully at the age of 87. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Mary née Borg, his children Ray Cassar, Ivana and husband Ian Restall, and Nadia widow of Alex Tonna, his grandchildren Sean, Martina, Faye, Kim and Emma as well as their partners, many friends and other relatives, both in Malta and Australia, who he cherished so much throughout his life.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, October 16, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On October 13, MARY ROSE, aged 74, widow of Joseph Fenech, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She will always be loved by her children Joseph, Pira, Ines and their respective families.

A mass to celebrate her life will be held tomorrow, Monday, October 16 at 1.30pm at Lija parish church.

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown during this delicate time. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation in memory of Mary Rose will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On October 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CAPTAIN LAURENCE GATT, aged 67, husband of Maria, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with a strong sense of fortitude and resilience. Laurence was the beloved father of Corinne and Daniel and their respective husbands, Vincent and Greg, and adored grandfather of Michael, Katrina and Cayden. He also leaves behind his much-loved brother-in-law, Joseph and his wife Rita, sister-in-law Monica and her husband Nicholas and their children, Yasmine, John and Adam. Mourning his passing are also several relatives, friends, colleagues and dedicated staff at St Catherine Pharmacy, Attard.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, October 18 at 8.30am for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to staff at MDH, SAMOC and several overseas medical professionals who cared for him during the past 20 months.

May Laurence rest forever in the loving arms of the Lord.

MICALLEF. On October 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN of Gżira, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a brief and sudden illness. He leaves to mourn his loss his only son Matthew and his partner Marius; his brothers and sisters, Miriam, wife of Alfred Bonnici, Nanette, wife of Richard Grech, Ino and his wife Agnes née Briffa, Frans Degiorgio of Australia, widower of his sister Paulette, Sina née Ancilleri, widow of his brother Vincent, and Doreen, wife of Joseph Cortis; his sister-in-law Claire Calvagna and her partner Maria de Battista; nephews and nieces; other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, October 16, at 8.30am, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

The family would like to thank the staff at Simblija Care Home and at Mater Dei Hospital for the dedicated care given and the support they provided to the family.

In Memoriam

COPPINI – JEFFREY. 14.8.1977 – 15.10.1992. We love you and miss you. Thank you for watching over us. Mum, dad, Tiziana and Nicole.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. On the 39th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their children Gabriel and Raphael.

RIZZO. In loving memory of VINCENT A. (Ċensu) on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rosa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – AUSTIN. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved brother, AUSTIN, on the second anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOE. Four years ago you left us so suddenly, leaving a very painful void. Missing you more each passing day, and remembering you with so much love. Your beloved wife Christine, children and in-laws Nikki and Charlotte, Andrew and Tacha, Sarah and Michael, his dearest grandchildren, Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Rest in peace, dearest Joe.

In Memoriam HARRY AGIUS ORDWAY being the 13th anniversary of his demise on October 20, 2023. Treasure d memories of a beloved husb and, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marlene, his children Sharon and her husband Elio Attard, Claire and her husband Robert Tabone, and Gerald and his wife Yanika, his grandchildren Marjann, David, Julian, Matthew, Lyla, Jack, Harr y and Nick relatives and friends. May the Lord grant hi m eternal rest

In loving memory of VICTOR MARY BORG ex employee Times Of Malta Today marks the first month of his passing to eternal life to meet the Risen Lord. Greatly missed by his wife Michelle, his son Joseph and wife Alexia, his daughter Marcelle and husband Matthew, his daughter Charmaine and partner Kevin, his grandchildren Roanna and partner Owen, Chayenne, Diego, Matthias, Katrina, Kieron, Ronan, Luca and Eve.“God, please grant eternal rest and peace to Victor’s departed soul, and let him find solace in your heavenly kingdom.”

Treasured memories of DANIEL KRANTZ on the 20th anniversary of his passing away His life - a beautiful memory His absence - a silent grief Always loved and cherished by all his family and friends Veronique, Elisa and Emily.

JESPER JUUL-NIELSEN 4.12.1960 - 14.10.2011 (founder of Jesper's Danish Bakery) Dear Jesper, You are never out of our hearts and thoughts. We shall always love you. Julia and your daughters Monika, Ania and Magda

ANTHONY VINCENT RIZZO Adrian and Danielle, David and Geraldine, Claire,Gabriel, Robert, Joseph, Martina and Gianni, and Isabelle would like to sincerely thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, as well as relatives, friends and those who attended the funeral Mass, offered Mass, sent flowers, cards, messages and donations, or in any way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our much beloved father and grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord on September 16, 2023. Special thanks to the management and staff at Hilltop Gardens for making dad’s final years of his life so enjoyable and comfortable. Special appreciation for the great attention and impeccable care given by the consultants, doctors, nurses and staff at Medical Ward 8, Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of our dearest daughter STEPHANIE RAPA on the sixth anniversary of her tragic demise. She went to meet the Risen Lord on 19.10.2017 Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part. God has you in His keeping, We have you in our heart And forever in our prayers. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Thursday, October 19, at 7am and 6.30pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest

The Schembri family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards, made donations to Puttinu Cares and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or in any other way expressed sympathy on the great loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather GREGORY SCHEMBRI who went to meet the Risen Lord on the 27th September, 2023. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Treasured memories of a precious mother and grandmother NIKOLINA SCHEMBRI on the 38th anniversary of her demise on October 15, 1985. In our home she is fondly remembered Sweet memories to her name Those who loved her in life sincerely Still love her in death just the same. Sadly missed and forever loved by her daughter Marisa and son-in-law Louis, son Nicholas and her beloved grandchildren. Lord, treasure her in Your garden of eternal rest

SANDRO VUKOVIĆ 7.1.1948 - 18.10.2016 Dearest Sandro Your life has filled our hearts with great happiness. You are remembered with so much love by your wife, sons and their families, your sisters and all the family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.