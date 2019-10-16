Obituary

ZAMMIT. On October 14, JOSEPH, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Christine, his sons Nikki and his wife Charlotte, Andrew and his wife Tacha, his daughter Sarah and her husband Michael Bianchi; his beloved grandchildren Timmy, Simon, Adam, Mimi, Anna, Francesca and Edward; his brothers Tony, Victor and Norman, his sisters Elizabeth Messina Ferrante, Sandra Shaw and their respective families; his in-laws, Pat Sullivan and her family, Claire Cuschieri, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at 8.30am for St Julians parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANI – MARIÈ THÉRÈSE. 31st anniversary of her rebirth to interminable life. Treasured memories, never forgotten. Husband Joe, children, grandchildren, in-laws.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – ALFRED. Treasured and loving memories of our dearest father, today the 38th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine.

