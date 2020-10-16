Obituaries

GAMBIN. On October 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAM of Sliema, aged 64, passedaway peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Pauline, his brothers Dennis and his wife Patricia, Dominic and his wife Mariella, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A memorial Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 17, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On October 15, SYLVIA née Zammit, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Igino, her daughter Rebecca, her husband’s children and their respective families, her sister Frances and husband Kenneth Bartolo, her nephews Keith Bartolo and wife Kyra, Neal Bartolo and wife Daphne and their respective families, her sisters and brothers-in-law and their respective families, in particular Maris Zimelli, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, October 17 and will proceed to St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta for their care and attention. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALBANI – MARIÈ THÉRÈSE. On the 32nd anniversary of her rebirth to everlasting life. Treasured memories, never forgotten by her husband Joe, children, grandchildren, in-laws.

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, October 19 being the first anniversary of his death. Much missed by his family and friends. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, whose endeavours he so admired.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – ALFRED. In loving memory of a dear father, today the 39th anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord. We miss you. Never forgotten by his children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine.

JACCARINI – JOSEPH MARIO. Treasured memories of a dear husband. You’re dearly loved and deeply missed always. His beloved wife Rita.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.