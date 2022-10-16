Obituary

BORG O’FLAHERTY. VICTORIA, formerly of Balzan, passed away in St Kitts, West Indies, on September 25. Mass is being held at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Idmejda Street, Balzan, on Saturday, October 22, at 9am. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

ALBANI. MARIE THERESE. Thirty-fourth anniversary of her rebirth to interminable life. Treasured memories. Never forgotten. Husband Joe, children, grandchildren, relatives and in-laws.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of ALEXANDER. Cherished memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather today being the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by Werner, Veronique, Matthias and Miguel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Remembering our dearest DENNIS especially today on the second anniversary of his passing. Always in our hearts and thoughts. So sorely missed by his parents, siblings and family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam HARRY AGIUS ORDWAY being the 12th anniversary of his demise on October 20, 2022. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marlene, his children Sharon and her husband Elio Attard, Claire and her husband Robert Tabone, and Gerald and his wife Yanika, his grandchildren Marjann, David, Julian, Matthew, Lyla, Jack, Harry and Nick relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

RAYMOND GRECH MARGUERAT To my darling Raymond, Words cannot express how much I miss you. You will always be in my heart until my last breath. I will love you always Your wife Rashida

In loving memory of our dearest daughter STEPHANIE RAPA on the fifth anniversary of her tragic demise 19.10.2017 - 19.10.2022 Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, To love, to cherish and never forget. Always in our hearts, forever in our prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 19, at 6.30pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To thank

Marlene Jaccarini together with her children Mylène, John and Paula and their respective families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, relatives and friends who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards and donations or in any way showed them sympathy on the great loss of their beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather LOUIS who went to meet the Risen Lord on September 10, 2022 Lord, grant him eternal rest

