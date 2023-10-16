Obituaries

FENECH. On October 13, MARY ROSE, aged 74, widow of Joseph Fenech, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She will always be loved by her children Joseph, Pira, Ines and their respective families. A Mass to celebrate her life will be held today, Monday, October 16 at 1.30pm at Lija parish church. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and care shown during this delicate time. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation in memory of Mary Rose will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

.

MIFSUD. CARMELA, known as Nena, from Lija, aged 82, died suddenly. Fondly remem­bered by her children Joseph and his wife Lilian, Raymond and his wife Mary, Maria, widow of George, Robert and his wife Charmaine; nephews and nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, her sister-in-law and cousins and their respective families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 17 at 11am. Solemn Mass will be held at 11.30am at the Transfiguration parish church, Lija, (tas-Salvatur). Burial will take place in the private family grave at St Margaret cemetery, Sannat, Gozo. Donations may be sent to the Community Chest Fund.

STILON DE PIRO. On October 12, DR MARIO EMMANUEL STILON DE PIRO, aged 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved daughter Karen Stilon de Piro Polotto, his grandchildren Jennifer and her husband Charles Goumaz, Laura and her husband Mark Gasan, Julia and her husband Philip Dunant, Sandy and her husband Marc Urpani; his great-grandchildren Christina, Nicholas, Lucas, Victoire, Olivia, Zoe, Henry, Benjamin and Leonard, his sister Lea Harding, his loyal carers Roseben Torrato and Ven Rose Torrillo and other relatives and friends. Celebration of Mass will be said on Wednesday, October 18 at 9.30am at Lija parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest and unite him with his beloved wife Josette and his daughter Nadine.

In Memoriam

ALBANI – MARIE THERESE. 35th anniversary of her rebirth to interminable life. Treasured memories. Never forgotten by her husband Joe, children, grandchildren, relatives and in-laws. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a dear father, in what marks the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Nicky and Sarah. Never forgotten by family and friends.

VELLA – DENNIS. In loving memory of a dear son and brother, today being the third anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by his parents, siblings and family. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

