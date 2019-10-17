In Memoriam

JACCARINI. In loving memory of JOSEPH MARIO, today the third anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, Stephen, Louis and in-laws.

JACCARINI. In loving memory of JOE on his third anniversary. A prayer is solicited. Tony, Joyce and family.

SCHRANZ. Treasured memories of my dear friend VICKY on the 18th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her friend Kathleen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

