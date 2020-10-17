Obituary

XUEREB. On October 15, SYLVIA, née Zammit, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Igino, her daughter Rebecca, her husband’s children and their respective families, her sister Frances and husband Kenneth Bartolo, her nephews Keith Bartolo and wife Kyra, Neal Bartolo and wife Daphne and their respective families, her sisters and brothers-in-law and their respective families, in particular Maris Zimelli, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Sliema today, Saturday, October 17, and will proceed to St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta for their care and attention.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, October 19, being the first anniversary of his death. Much missed by his family and friends. Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, whose endeavours he so admired.

JACCARINI. In remembrance of JOE on his fourth anniversary. A prayer is kindly solicited. Tony, Joyce and family.

SPITERI PARIS – JULIAN. In loving memory of a beloved son and brother who passed away on October 17, 1995 at the age of eight years. Deeply missed by his parents Antoinette and Albert, and his sisters Christine and Andrea. Never ever forgotten. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

