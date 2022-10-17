Obituaries

CARBONARO. On October 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Valletta, and residing in Fleur-de-Lys, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Joyce, his daughters Roberta and her husband Martin, Maria and her husband Jean Paul, grandchildren Mireya, Esekiel, Raquela and Julia, his sisters Maria and Margaret, and her husband Martin, his in-laws Elizabeth and Rose, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18, at 8.30am, for St Paul’s Shipwreck Collegiate Church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On October 16, FRANKIE, aged 84, of Qawra, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his daughters Annette and her husband Claudio Coppini and Rachel Mallia, his precious grandchildren Luca and Mia, his sisters Fortunata and Miriam Mallia, his late wife’s siblings Grace, Angela, Emmanuel, Tarcisio and all their families, other relatives and close friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18, for the parish church of Żebbuġ, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GAUCI BORDA – VINCENT. On the 44th anniversary of his demise. Rest in peace dad with mum. Never forgotten. Your loving daughter Mary Rose.

JACCARINI. In remembrance of JOE on his sixth anniversary. Tony, Joyce and family. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SCHRANZ. In the loving memory of my dearest friend VICKY, today being the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her friend Kathleen.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.