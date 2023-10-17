Obituaries

BONETT. On October 15, at his residence, FREDRICK aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Amy, his children Ivan and his wife Yvette, Alan and his partner Maggy, Fleur, his grandchildren Angela and Luke, his siblings Germaine and Ramon and their families, his in-laws and their families, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, October 19, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONETT. On October 12, VINCENZA, known as Ċensina, widow of Michael, and a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, aged 96. She will always be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her only son Simon, his wife Jacqueline, her granddaughters and their respective partners, Christine and George, Nicole and Andrew, and Michaela, her sister-in-law and close companion Rose Vassallo and her other in-laws, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant her eternal rest and reunite her with her beloved husband Michael.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Roseville Care Home, Attard, for their dedicated care over the past years. Any donations may be sent to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

GATT. On October 11, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CAPTAIN LAURENCE GATT, aged 67, husband of Maria, passed away peacefully after a long illness borne with a strong sense of fortitude and resilience. Laurence was the beloved father of Corinne and Daniel and their respective husbands, Vincent and Greg, and adored grandfather of Michael, Katrina and Cayden. He also leaves behind his much-loved brother-in-law, Joseph and his wife Rita, sister-in-law Monica and her husband Nicholas and their children, Yasmine, John and Adam. Mourning his passing are also several relatives, friends, colleagues and dedicated staff at St Catherine Pharmacy, Attard.

The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 18, at 8.30am, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to staff at MDH, SAMOC and several overseas medical professionals who cared for him during the past 20 months.

May Laurence rest forever in the loving arms of the Lord.

PORTELLI. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIUSEPPA née Spiteri, widow of Innocent, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Mario and his wife Monica, Joseph and his wife Marthese, Tommy widower of Bernardette, Patrick and his wife Josanne, her grandchildren Malcolm, Hermione, Davinia, Malachy, Jonathan, Rosalyn, Timothy, Lorraine, Francesca and their relative spouses, her sister Frances widow of Ġużeppi, Gola widow of her brother Paul, nephews and nieces, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, October 19, at 2.15pm, for St Mark’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by a burial in the family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat.

No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

Lord embrace her in your loving arms forever.

SAMMUT. On October 14, AURELIO, passed away peacefully at the age of 88. A true gentleman, a beloved husband, father, a doting grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years Pauline, née Hughes, his children Moyra Sammut, Yvette Muscat and Romina Camilleri, their husbands, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ian and Elsie Hughes of St Helena, as well as many friends and other relatives, who he cherished so much throughout his life.

The funeral cortège leaves Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 18 at 8am for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GAUCI BORDA – VINCENT. On the 45th anniversary of your death. There was never a day that I never thought about you. Thanks for all the love you gave us. May you rest in peace. Your loving daughter Mary Rose.

SPITERI PARIS – JULIAN. In loving memory of a beloved son and brother who passed away on the 17th October 1995 at the age of eight. Deeply and forever missed by his parents Antoinette and Albert, and his sisters Christine and Andrea. Never, ever forgotten. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam ĠAKKI CARUANA (of Electro Store, Valletta) 27.10.1937 - 18.10.2005 Tomorrow marks the 18th year since you left us. It has been very hard to say the least. A dear husband, father and grandfather so deeply missed by his wife Elsie, sons David and Peter, grandchildren Sarah and Roderick, relatives and friends, amongst whom Dr Ivan Grixti. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, October 18 at 7.30pm at Our Lady of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. May the Lord grant him eternal rest

