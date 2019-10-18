Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr ALFRED BALDACCHINO, OFM Cap, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss the Capuchin Brothers of the Province of Malta, his brother Carmelo and his wife Maria, Lina, widow of his brother Abel, his sister Josephine and her husband Carmelo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 19, at 9am, at St Barbara Capuchin church, Kalkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIORTINO. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRENE AURORA née Tufigno, aged 74, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her beloved children Janica, Josie, Ruben and Francesca. She will be sorely missed by her cherished and precious grandchildren Benji, Tara, Luca and Beppe. Her demise will be immensely felt by her sister Adriana, widow of Noel Zarb Adami, her in-laws Lucienne and Mario Brincat, Marilyn Sciortino and their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, October 18, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere, will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ROSEMARY COOK will be said at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema, on Saturday, October 19, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Remembering our dear ROBBIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 44th anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Bob, Audrey, nephews and nieces.

CAMILLERI – COLIN. Fond memories of a dear friend and colleague, especially today the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Joseph, Claire and Christine.

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Deep memories never die and the 30 years you have been away strongly revive more than words can say. The passage of time have shown you are well remembered by those undergone some time under your good care. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. His children Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena, Tommy’s widow and their families.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In loving memory of our caring and devoted nanny. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

VELLA LAURENTI. Treasured memories of SYLVIA on the 53rd anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her brother John and her sister Monica Pace Gouder. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

VUKOVIC – SANDRO. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today, the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.