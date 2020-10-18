Birthday greetings

Happy 70th Birthday MONICA. What a woman!, what a wife!, what a mother!, what a grandmother! Lots of love from Anton, Konrad and Ruth, Katya and Mark, Angel and Luke, grandchildren Ethan, Aidan, Luke, Leah, Elena, Carolina, and Emily. Ad multos annos.

Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 16, JOSEPH known as Ġużi, of Marsaxlokk, aged 54, passed peacefully away at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Simona, his sister Mary and her husband Julian, his mother-in-law Ileana, his sister- in-law Claudia and her husband Julian, his nieces Jessica and Antonia and his nephew Manuel, his cousins, relatives, colleagues, friends and his beloved students. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 19, at 2.15pm for St Mary’s parish church, Għaxaq, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Għaxaq cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. On October 17, SPIRIDIONE known as Siro, ex-shipwright Malta Drydocks, of Żejtun aged 83, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Annie, his children Roslyn and her husband Gaetano De Gabriele, Valerie and her husband Jesmond Ferriggi, his grandchildren Adrian and his wife Christina, Daniel and his wife Charmaine, Matthew and his wife Leanne and Reuben, his great-grandchildren Gianluigi, Raffaele and Kate, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends, especially Għaqda Mużikali Beland and Żejtun Scout Group members. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 19 at 3.15pm for St Catherine parish church Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory cemetery in Żejtun. Donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. The family regret that they are unable to welcome visitors at home. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On October 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELINA from Rabat, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her children Nicholas and his wife Brigitte, Joe, Nancy, Silvana and her husband Gilbert, her grandchildren Jeannine, Benjamin, Carmen, Sarah, Rebecca, Michaela, Kimberley, Brownweleen and Brodey Paul, her great-grandchildren Alex, Lucia, Hailey and Logan, their respective families, nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 19 at 7.45am, to the Basilica of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by internment at Santa Margherita cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. Suddenly on October 16, Dennis of Ibraġ, aged 58. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved parents Noreen and Alfred, his sisters Antoinette and her husband Peter, Angele, his brother Nobby, his treasured nephews and nieces Adam, Maxine, Liam, Kelly, Daniel & Timmy, together with aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends especially Janette, Vivi and Tony. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 20 for Ibraġ Parish Church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesema die since the passing away of CYNTHIA ZAMMIT, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – COLIN. Fond memories of a dear friend and colleague, especially today the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Joseph, Claire and Christine.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – PAUL (1921-2012) and HEATHER (1922-2020). In loving memory of our beloved parents on this, the week of their 69th wedding anniversary. Michael, David and family. A prayer is solicited.

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Time will not change the way you are in our thoughts and hearts and we do not need this date to bring you to our minds. What you have done your foresight in what many years ago is coming round. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. His children Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In loving memory of our caring and devoted nanny. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

TELLUS – SALVINO, 14.10.2005-14.10.2020. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughters and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA LAURENTI. Treasured memories of SYLVIA on the 54th anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her brother John and her sister Monica. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Balluta parish church will be said for this intention.

