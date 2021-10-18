Obituary

MAGRI. On October 16, ANTHONY, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his beloved wife Theresa, his daughter Nicolette and her husband Stefano Cremona, his daughter Alexandra and her husband Dr Stefano Filletti, his son Bernard and his wife Carole, his beloved grandchildren Luigi, Gianluca, Roberto, Carla, Giulia and Emma, his sisters, his in-laws, and many dear friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 19, for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Remembering our dear ROBBIE. Always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 47th anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Bob, Audrey, nephews and nieces.

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Memories never die away by time but also reveal more what you have been. May your vision for a solid link between the islands be less insensitive to our leaders which is the only and last solution to Gozo’s future sustainability and a stop to the depopulation of our dear island. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. His children Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

