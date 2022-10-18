OBITUARIES

ABELA. On October 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA widow of Joseph, of Sliema, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Mary, Angela and her husband Anthony D’Alfonso, Nathalie and her husband Joseph Borg, her only son Alexander and his wife Doriette; her grandchildren Keith and his wife Amanda, Christopher and his wife Regina, Paul and his wife Christina, Nicholas and Lily, Jean and Emma; her great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Mia Rose, Sophie, Emma, Christoff, Cooper and Jamie, her sister-in-law Mary Laurenti, family members in Malta, US, UK and Australia, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 19, at 8am, for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Forever in our hearts Ma, until we meet again.

AZZOPARDI. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, THOMAS (also known as Tommy of Squire Bookshop, Gżira), aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam, his children Alexia and her partner Sandro, and Julian and his partner Rodelita, his grandchildren Jessica, Erica, Joy and Lyon, his siblings and in-laws, and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 19, at 1.30pm, for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. On October 17, at Imperial Home for the Elderly, Sliema, VICTOR, of Santa Venera and residing in Kalkara, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children, Kurt and his wife Lenise, and Elaine and her partner Anton, his grandchildren Isaac, Joy and Ellie-Jane, his siblings, Doreen and her husband Albert, Tessie widow of his brother Antoine, and Maria widow of his brother Ronald, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Imperial Home, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 19, at 2.15pm, for the parish church in Kalkara where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAWRENCE, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Marthese and her partner Robert, and Dorianne and her partner, his grandchildren Luke and Kurt, his brother Manuel, widower of Betty, his brother-in-law Emanuel and his wife Breda, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, October 20, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great Parish Church, Sliema, followed by interment at Vittoriosa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Memories never die away by time but also reveal more what you have been. Your vision long ago for a solid link between the islands as a last and only solution is still being betrayed by central authorities looking at Gozo as a second class. May all come round future sustainability to save its people from running away is all contained in the vision document. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. His children Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In memory of our loving and devoted nanny. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

In memory of ĠAKKI CARUANA (of Electro Store, Valletta) - 27.10.1937 - 18.10.2005. Today marks the 17th anniversary from the demise of a dear husband, father, grandfather and friend. So deeply missed by his wife Elsie, sons David and Peter, grandchildren Sarah and Roderick, relatives and friends, amongst whom Dr Ivan Grixti. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow,Wednesday, October 19 at 7pm at Our Lady of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SANDRO VUKOVIČ 07.1.1948 - 18.10.2016. Dearest Sandro - Your life has filled our hearts with great happiness. You are remembered with so much love by your wife, sons and their families, your sisters and all the family.

PERSONAL

In thanks giving to the Lord for a favour received through the intercession of St Pasquale Bailon.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.