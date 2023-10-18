Obituaries

BONETT. On October 15, at his residence, FREDRICK aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Amy, his children Ivan and his wife Yvette, Alan and his partner Maggy, Fleur, his grandchildren Angela and Luke, his siblings Germaine and Ramon and their families, his in-laws and their families, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 19, at 8am, for Balzan parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MILLER. On October 16, at the Imperial, Sliema, GERALD, aged 75, passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones, and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, now reunited with his son Pascal. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved Susanne, his daughter Celine and her fiancée Mel, his brother Ray and his wife Simone, his nieces Sarah and her partner Simon, Kate and her husband Magnus, and their children Alexander, Anna, Max and Mia, his many cousins, and numerous friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 19, at 9am, at St Julians parish church. This will be followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A special word of thanks to the nurses and carers at the Imperial for their constant care and dedication.

PORTELLI. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIUSEPPA née Spiteri, widow of Innocent, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Mario and his wife Monica, Joseph and his wife Marthese, Tommy widower of Bernardette, Patrick and his wife Josanne, her grandchildren Malcolm, Hermione, Davinia, Malachy, Jonathan, Rosalyn, Timothy, Lorraine, Francesca and their relative spouses, her sister Frances widow of Guzeppi, Gola widow of her brother Paul, nephews and nieces, other relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 19, at 2.15pm, for St Mark’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by a burial in the family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – ROBERT. In sweet and loving memory of a dear brother on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Missing you more each passing day. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his sisters and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAUCHI – Dr ALFRED CAUCHI, BSc., MD. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Memories never die away by time but also reveal more what you have been. May your vision for a solid link between the two islands be envisaged with our lawmakers’ plans to save Gozo from being greatly depopulated of its natives within the next decade and realise that a solid link is the only and last core solution for our dear island’s sustainability when all factual indicators from all angles are pointing to that direction. O Lord, grant him eternal peace. Victor, Maria, Emily and Ena (Tommy’s widow).

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In memory of our devoted nanny. Always remembered with love and gratitude. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.

Sistina Art Shop

Top quality artists’ materials just in. New framing service. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.