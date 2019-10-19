Obituary

SCICLUNA. On October 17, JOE, aged 73, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna, his son Mark, his daughter Daniela and her boyfriend Aeden, his sister Marlene and her husband Roger, Carmen and her husband Norman and Doreen and her husband Spiru, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Mary and her husband John, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 21, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations can be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of ROSEMARY COOK will be said today at 6.30pm at the Ursuline chapel, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 28th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandsons Andrew and Michael.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of CARMELO, a dearest and much beloved father and grandfather, on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LLOYD – GLADYS. In ever loving memory of our dear mother. Astrid and Mark.

MIFSUD. In ever loving memory of VICTOR who passed away 20 years ago. Forever in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers. His wife Jean, his sons Colin and Andrew and his four beloved grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – VICTOR. His 36th year of his passing away. Cherished memories of an exemplary father and grandfather. His daughter Janet, husband Alfred and granddaughter Micheline. May he rest in peace.

