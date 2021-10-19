Obituaries

ASCIAK. On October 17, at St James Hospital, Sliema, HELEN known as Nellie née Sciberras Balbi, of Valletta and residing in St Julian’s, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. Sadly leaving behind, her adorable son Noel and his wife Anna, her brothers Paul and his wife Marlene, Richard and his wife Jane and Rosa wife of her late brother Emanuel, her respectful friends Louise and Peter, together with their families and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, October 21, leaving St James Hospital, Sliema, at 8am, for Our Lady Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Having dislike black, mother would have wanted those attending her funeral in colourful clothing. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special appreciation goes to all the dedicated staff at St James Hospital, Sliema.

Dearest mum, I feel honoured and privileged to have been your son. You always loved me unconditionally and you were the best mother anyone could wish for. I will terribly miss you forever.

DIMECH. On October 18, MARY, of Birkirkara, aged 85, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Robert and his wife Monica, Edith and her husband Christopher and Arthur and Doreen, their children Petra, Martha, Marc, Trudy Ann and her husband Dennis, Ingrid and her husband Donovan, Desiree, Joelle and Jean Karl, her great-grandchildren Michele, Alex and Beppe, her sisters Tessie and Pressaede, her nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, at 1.30pm, for St Mary parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, this being the second anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed by his family and friends.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 30th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandchildren Andrew and Michael.

CAUCHI – ELIA of Floriana. On the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Missed by his wife Josephine, Publius, Denise, Michelle, Lourdes and relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of CARMELO, a dearest and much beloved father and grandfather on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. Remembering our dear brother JOJO. Always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the second anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Suni, nephews and nieces.

MIFSUD. In ever loving memory of VICTOR who passed away 22 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers. His wife Jean, his sons Colin and Andrew and his four beloved grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In loving memory of our caring and devoted nanny. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.