Obituaries

BEZZINA. On October 17, LINA of Mosta Bar, aged 72, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Nella, Alexia and her partner Chris, Omarya and her partner Maurice and Clayton, her precious granddaughter Miraya, her husband Salvu, her brothers and sisters and all their families, her in-laws and their families, all her clients, other relatives and close friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, for Mosta parish church, where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Puttinu Cares Foundation. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On October 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LAWRENCE, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Marthese and her partner Robert, and Dorianne and her partner, his grandchildren Luke and Kurt, his brother Manuel, widower of Betty, his brother-in-law Emanuel and his wife Breda, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Vittoriosa cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA BAMBER. On October 17, at her residence, DOROTHY, widow of Richard, aged 84, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss, her daughter Karen and her husband Michael Borg, her sons, Paul and his wife Iris, James and his wife Sarah, her grandchildren Tomas and Maartje, Gillian and Michele, Theresa, and Henry, her brother George Izzo and his wife Brenda, her sister Valerie and her husband Keith Mehew, her sister-in-law Marlene, widow of her brother Joe Izzo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. To celebrate her life, a Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, October 21, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and Rett (Syndrome) UK, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. Loving, happy memories of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, this being the third anniversary of his demise. His family and friends.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 31st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandchildren Andrew and Michael.

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of CARMELO, a dearest and much beloved father and grandfather on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER. Fondest memories of a dear mother NANCY, always loving and caring. Greatly missed 25 years later, still in our hearts, your daughters, sons and their families.

MIFSUD. In ever loving memory of VICTOR who passed away 23 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers. His wife Jean, his sons Colin and Andrew and his four beloved grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

VELLA – MARY née Lanzon. A very dear person to us all, in loving memory and always in our thoughts and prayers on the 43rd anniversary. From Brampton Canada, Isabelle, Alfred and our children Michael, John, Alexia and Karl.