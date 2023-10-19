In Memoriam

APAP BOLOGNA – PETER. Cherished memories of a positive-minded, optimistic and creative person, this being the fourth anniversary of his demise. His loving family and friends.

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandchildren Andrew and Michael.

DARMANIN. Unfading memo­ries of CARMELO, a dearest and much beloved father and grandfather, on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GODDARD. In loving memory of ALASTAIR GRAHAM, today the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His loving wife Carmen, his families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HUBER. Fondest memories of a dear mother, NANCY, always loving and caring. Still greatly missed 26 years later. Always in our hearts, your daughters, son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MIFSUD. In ever loving memory of VICTOR who passed away 24 years ago today. Forever in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers. His wife Jean, his sons Colin and Andrew and his four beloved grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

VASSALLO – ALEXANDER. In cherished memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today marks the fourth anniversary of his passing. May the Lord grant him everlasting peace. He is deeply missed as we journey through life, and his memory quietly graces our thoughts every day. Though no longer by our side, his presence resides eternally in our hearts. Affectionately remembered by his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In loving memory of our dearest daughter STEPHANIE RAPA on the sixth anniversary of her tragic demise. She went to meet the Risen Lord on 19.10.2017. Your memory is our keepsake; With which we will never part. God has you in His keeping; We have you in our heart; And forever in our prayers. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Thursday, October 19, at 7am and 6.30pm at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.