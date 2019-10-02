Obituaries

MICALLEF. On October 1, MARTIN, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Sandra, née Bonello Ghio, his only son Matthias and his wife Janna, his mother Gina, his brothers, nephews, family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at 8.30am at St Mary’s parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, followed by inter-ment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. On October 1, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, ROSEMARIE, née Pace, widow of Gerald, aged 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Cecilia and her husband Malcolm, her sons David and his wife Romina, Andrew and his wife Angele, her beloved grandchildren Sam, Camille, Thomas, Rebecca, Paula, Julian, Alexia, Alison and Amy, her brother Alfred and his wife Grace, her brothers-in-law Philip Bonello and John Ganado, her sister-in-law Lina Pace, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia and Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support during her final years.

In Memoriam

BORG. In remembrance of MARION, a wife, mother and grandmother, today on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her husband Albert, daughter Christine and husband John, son Stephen and wife Caroline, and grandchildren Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. Rest in peace.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 39th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 63rd anniversary of his death who, together with our late dear mother HILDA, raised a family of 13 children. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GRIMA – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today the 19th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Never forgotten and so sadly missed by his wife Claire his children Alexandra, Roberta and Jeanine and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

