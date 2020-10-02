Obituaries

BARTOLO. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA FATIMA (Marie) of Ħamrun, residing in Qawra, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. As she joins in eternal rest her father Oreste, mother Nena, and siblings Ġużi and Rita, she leaves to mourn her great loss her brother Salvu and his wife Connie, Reno and his wife Ġuża, Maryanne, widow of Victor Darmanin, Alex and his wife Mary, Lizio and his wife Anna, Tessie and her husband Tony Schembri, Carmen, Twanny and his partner Victoria Sammut, Michael and his wife Tania, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, October 2, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BETTS. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Victoria, his children Marina and her husband Mario, Celine and her husband Biagio, Herman and his wife Marika, Karen and her husband Brian, Roberta and her husband Pierre, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 3, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Floriana, widow of Wally, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Joe and his wife Antoinette, Antoinette and her husband Joe, Charles and his wife Carmen, Rose and her husband Michael and Anna and her husband Mario, her grandchildren, their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 3, at 7.45am, for the St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. The family are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On October 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved wife Catherine (Kitty), his children Mark and his wife Veronica, Joanna widow of Gaetano Rummolino, Angele and her husband Alex Camilleri, Silvana and her husband Noel Muscat and Luke and his wife Nadia, together with 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 3 for Stella Maris Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Casa Francesco and Mater Dei Hospital for their dedication and hard work. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesema die since the passing away of GEOFFREY ZARB ADAMI, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 3, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARION. In sweet remembrance, today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, her daughter Christine and husband John Bonello, son Stephen and wife Caroline, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. This Sunday’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for her repose.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 40th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 64th anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. Treasured memories of our dear JOSEPHINE on the third anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her family. A Mass for her repose will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 42 years ago today. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his children Josephine, Donald, Nathalie, Raymond, Marco and their families. Masses said at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, will be for the repose for his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STAINES. In abiding and loving memory of our dear mother THERESA (Tessie), née Camilleri, on the 90th anniversary of her demise. Patrick and Geraldine.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.