Obituaries

DEMAJO. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA, 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved son Michel and his partner Bettina, her granddaughters Sophie and her partner Jay, Emily and her husband Sacha, Lexi and her partner Ian, her grandson Max, her great-grandson Logan, her partner Roger, her brother Michael, his wife Rose and their family, Felicity, other relatives and friends, especially ‘The Wednesday Group’. A Mass praesente cadavere be said at Lija parish church, at 9.30am, on Tuesday, October 5, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In New Zealand, JOHN, passed away peacefully, one day short of his 87th birthday, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his daughters Cindy and Cilia, his step-daughters, Tarina and Shauna, his brothers Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of his brother George, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held in Auckland, New Zealand. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARION. In sweet remembrance, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, her daughter Christine and husband John Bonello, son Stephen and his wife Caroline, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. Tomorrow, Sunday, 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for her repose.

CASSAR – CARMELINA. Today being the first anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her sisters Margaret, Georgette, Bernardette and Doris, her sister-in-law Jane, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A Mass for her repose is being said today, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 7.30pm.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 41st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 65th anniversary of his passing away, who together with our late mother Hilda, raised a family of thirteen children. We have loved them in life, let us not forget them in death.

GRIMA – GEORGE. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband and father, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. You are forever in our hearts and in our prayers. We miss you very much. Your wife Clare, daughters Alexandra, Roberta and Jeanine, their spouses and your beloved grandchildren. May you rest in peace.

GRIMA. Treasured memories of our dear JOSEPHINE on the fourth anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her family. A Mass for her repose will be said today, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE, on the 45th anniversary of her passing away – Albert, Stephen, Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

SPITERI – CHARLES. In everlasting memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 43rd anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by the Spiteri Binett family. Masses said today at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Sacro Cuor, Sliema, will be for the repose for his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.