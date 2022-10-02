Obituaries

BORG O’FLAHERTY. With deep sorrow, we announce the sudden passing away of Victoria Borg O’Flaherty (historian and archivist) on Sunday, September 25, seven days after her 69th birthday. Victoria, widow of Joseph Fidel O’Flaherty and daughter of the late John and Nina Borg of Balzan, resided in St Kitts, West Indies. Sadly missing her are her son Fidel John, her daughters Tamara and Ghanja and their partners, her loving grandchildren Ayden and Afeni, her siblings Marlene, Joseph, Peter Paul and their families. Mass to celebrate her life will be held at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Idmejda Street, Balzan, on Saturday, October 22, at 9am. The attendance of relatives, friends and colleagues is greatly appreciated.

GATT. On September 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE, née Schembri, of Sliema, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Carmel, her children Emmanuel (Manny) and his wife Samantha, Lisa and her partner Joey, grandchildren Lewis, Ryan, Denise and her partner Roderick, her sister Josephine, in-laws, nephews and nieces, their families, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, October 4, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, GUSTAV, aged 66, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved brother Mario and his wife Marie, his sister Thelma and her husband Rennie, his nephews Mark Anthony, Daniel, Gerth, Alexie, Andre, Edward, Robert, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 3, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WESTMARLAND. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, H.E. the Rev. COLIN ANDREW WESTMARLAND MBE ECLJ GCrLJ, aged 85, for many years minister of St Andrew’s Scots church, Valletta, and Senior Chaplain Emeritus of the Grand Commandery of the Castello, a jurisdiction of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his niece Keren and nephew Andrew and their families. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 4, at ta’ Braxia Cemetery chapel, at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to the Grand Commandery of the Castello, Torri Lanzun, San Ġwann SĠN 1769, will be appreciated.

ZAHRA. On October 1, at The Imperial, Sliema, DOLORES, of Iklin, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Winston, her sons Winston and Trevor, her daughter-in-law Gaby, her beloved grandchildren Kari, Alix, Sam, Ella and Nina, her in-laws Tony and Bella and Antoinette, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her home on Tuesday, October 4 at 9.30am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of JOE DARMANIN, who passed away in May is being celebrated by the Rev Fr Savio Vella tomorrow, Monday, October 3, at St Patricks church, Sliema, at 7.30pm. The attendance of relatives, friends and Catenians will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARION. In sweet remembrance, today the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, her daughter Christine and husband John Bonello, son Stephen and his wife Caroline, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. Today, Sunday, 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for her repose.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 42nd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 66th anniversary of his death, who together with our late mother Hilda, raised a family of thirteen. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

GRIMA – GEORGE. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and in our prayers. Clare, Alexandra, Roberta, Jeanine, their spouses and grandchildren. May you rest in peace.

GRIMA. Treasured memories of our dear JOSEPHINE on the fifth anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her family. A Mass for her repose will be said today, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather HARRY ZAMMIT on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Paulette, children, family and friends. Mass in his memory will be said today at 11am at Our Lady Immaculate church, Tal-Ibraġ and tomorrow at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ALFRED FALZON - 4.8.1945 - 7.10.2008. You are missed each and every day; For you were someone special who meant; More than words can say. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Margaret, his children Daniela, Graziella and Edward, his grandchildren Sara, Matthias, Emma and Kate. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In loving memory of SANDRA CAMILLERI on the 11th anniversary of her demise,October 5, 2011. Always remembered and deeply missed by her husband Paul, families, colleagues and friends. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, Tuesday, October 5, at 6pm, at St Nicholas of Tolentino church, Tarxien. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. BENEDICT J. GRECH on the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Marlene, his children Anneke, Roderick and Christianne his in-laws and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, 9th October at 11am at the Mosta Basilica. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ROGER DELICATA – 20.9.1935 – 27.9.2014. On the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Paula, his brothers Edward and Doreen, Reginald and Odette, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ARTHUR PODESTA. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband, father, son and brother, on the seventh anniversary of his passing to the Lord. Footsteps walking with me; Footsteps we cannot see; Beside us day by day; We know your footsteps won’t go away. Loving you always. Kristine, Maya and David, Aaron and Mikela, Christoph and Daphne, his mother Laura, his sister Patricia and William, family and friends. Watch over, guide and protect us from above especially your grandchildren George, Lucy, Sophie, Jamie and Amy. Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dearest ALFRED COCKS on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Marianne, children Leonard, Richard, Jeffrey, Claudine, Clive and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Lost cat

“Jerry” - Reward €3,000 for his safe return. Last seen at Triq il-Baħar l-Iswed (The Village), St Julian’s. Phone 9946 3636. ON MEDICATION. Can only eat RENAL FOOD.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.