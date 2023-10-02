In Memoriam

BOWMAN – MURIEL. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Edwige, Marion and Charles, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 43rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 67th anniversary of his death, who together with our late mother Hilda, raised a family of thirteen. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

GRIMA – GEORGE. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Clare, Alexandra, Roberta, Jeanine, their spouses and grandchildren. May you rest in peace.

GRIMA. Treasured memories of our dear JOSEPHINE on the 6th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her family.

LA FERLA − In loving memory of RENATO on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.30pm, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE, on the 47th anniversary of her passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica.

To whom it may concern

Robert Cassar, ID238276M, declares his intention to register for an employment agency licence in accordance to article 23 of the Employment and Training Services Act, 1990 Act XXVIII. Applicant’s address: 10, Triq Fomm il-Għeliem, Swieqi. Address of premises: BusinessLabs Office Space, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

