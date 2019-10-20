Obituaries

APAP BOLOGNA. On October 19, PETER, aged 78, passed peacefully away. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Alaine, his children Kate and her husband Dominic, his daughter Sarah, his grandsons Thomas and James and Annie. His brother Michael and his wife Patricia. His nephew and nieces, many relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at Lija parish church, tomorrow, Monday, October 21, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On October 17, JOE, aged 73, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna, his son Mark, his daughter Daniela and her boyfriend Aeden, his sister Marlene and her husband Roger, Carmen and her husband Norman and Doreen and her husband Spiru, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Mary and her husband John, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Monday, October 21, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations can be sent to Hospice Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On September 19, ALEXANDER, aged 84, passed peacefully away, surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Margaret, his children Vladimir and his wife Lucille, Fulvia, Werner and his wife Veronique, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Arthur, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, October 21, at 8.30am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR TRIGONA. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved GODFREY ANTHONY, on the eight anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed. In our thoughts and prayers always. Odette, Edwina and Paul, Lucienne and Edwin, Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Rest in peace.

EDWARDS – RAYMOND. Former Sliema Wanderers and Malta. Treasured memories of a special friend on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in my prayers. Tony Nicholl.

GALEA. In loving memory of sculptor GIUSEPPE GALEA, from Rabat, October 24 being the 26th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed by his wife Margaret and family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

ZERAFA – GEORGE. Treasured and unfading memories of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 49th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Top quality art materials. Free samples for you to try.

Philately club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia on Wednesday at 5pm.

All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.

Sunday lunch in aid of St Dominic church

A Sunday lunch in aid of St Dominic parish church (Valletta) restoration project is being held at Ta’ Fra Ben, Buġibba, next Sunday. The coach will leave from near the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 11am and return back at 3pm. Tickets from the parish helpers.

