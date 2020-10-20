Obituaries

COPPINI. On October 19, BERNADETTE, aged 57, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Tommy and his fiancée Michelle and Alicia and her partner Luke Bianco, and their father Joep van Schayik, her siblings Rita, Paul, Anne Marie, Elizabeth, Martin, Moira and Jeanette and their respective spouses, her numerous nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and her faithful dog, Charlie. The funeral will take place at St Julian’s parish church tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice for their dedication and hard work.

MUSCAT. On October 18, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, JOSEPH, aged 85, re-united with his late wife Alma. He leaves to mourn his loss, his daughter Katrina and Tony, son Mario and Ann, his grandchildren Holly, Megan, Paige and Freya, his sister Annie and his brother Alfred, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan on Friday, October 23, at 9am for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan.

In Memoriam

CASSAR TRIGONA. In loving memory of GODFREY ANTHONY, a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed. In our thoughts and prayers always. Rest in peace. Odette and family.

CAUCHI. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, ELIA of Floriana, former court marshal, on his 22nd anniversary. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Josephine, his children M’Lourdes, Publius, Michelle, and Denise, spouses and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of my dear father, these last few days marked the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers, Nicky. Never forgotten by family and friends.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear JOSEPH on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI – CHARLES. On the 15th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Always remembered by his family, forever in our thoughts and in our hearts. May the Lord grant him eteranl rest.

