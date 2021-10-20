Obituary

ASCIAK. On October 17, at St James Hospital, Sliema, HELEN (Nellie), née Sciberras Balbi, of Valletta and residing in St Julian’s, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, sadly leaving behind her adorable son Noel and his wife Anna, her brothers Paul and his wife Marlene, Richard and his wife Jane and Rosa, widow of her brother Emanuel, her respectful friends Louise and Peter, together with their families and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, leaving St James Hospital, Sliema, at 8am, for Our Lady Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Having disliked black, mother would have wanted those attending her funeral in colourful clothing. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Special appreciation goes to all the dedicated staff at St James Hospital, Sliema. Dearest mum, I feel honoured and privileged to have been your son. You always loved me unconditionally and you were the best mother anyone could wish for. I will terribly miss you forever.

In Memoriam

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear JOSEPH on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI – CHARLES. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the 16th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

