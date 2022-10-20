Obituaries

AGIUS. On October 18, TWANNY, of Msida and residing in Qormi, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his children Tanya and her husband Renato, and David and his wife Deborah, his grandchildren Denise, Abigail, Matthew, Davinia and Désirée, his brother and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, 21 October, at 2.30pm, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS DELICATA. On October 18, at Golden Care Residence, Naxxar, JOSEPH, of Ħamrun, aged 95, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Sadly mourned by his wife Carmen, his daughter Myriam and her husband Sandro, his son Paul and his wife Elizabeth, his grandchildren Matthew and his wife Janice, John and his fiancée Deborah, Andrew and his wife Ruby, Luke and his wife Marie Claire, Ruth and her husband Milan, great-grandchildren Jovan, Thomas and Nikola, his in-law Lilian, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said today, Thursday, October 20, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ARRIGO. On October 18, ROBERT, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He joins his beloved parents Ralph and Carmen and leaves to mourn his loving wife Marina, his children Alan and his wife Paola, and Andrew; his treasured grandchildren, Bettina and Oliver, his sisters Joanna, Angela and her husband Trevor Sullivan, Veronica and her husband Julian Zammit Tabona, his sister-in-law Angela and Rupert Montanaro and brother-in-law Martin and Dorothy Leone Ganado, all his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 22, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Interment will take place privately at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and Victory Kitchen Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR TRIGONA. In loving memory of our dearly beloved GODFREY ANTHONY, on the 11th anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by Odette and family. Rest in peace.

GRECH MARGUERAT. In loving memory of my dearest brother RAYMOND, on the first anniversary of his passing. Dearly missed but never forgotten by his sister Josette, her husband Charles, her son Jeremy, other realtives and his many friends. May his smile live on in all those who knew him and enjoyed his cheerful company.

PATINIOTT. In loving memory of ANTOINETTE on the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Claire, Robert and Bertha, Catherine, Angele, Louise and Robert, Anne and Charles, grand­children and great-grand­daughter and their partners, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRECA. In loving and unfading memories of dear JOSEPH on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by his children, daughter-in-law and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI – CHARLES. On the 17th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Never forgotten by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAYMOND GRECH MARGUERAT - To my darling Raymond, Words cannot express how much I miss you. You will always be in my heart until my last breath. I will love you always. Your wife Rashida.

