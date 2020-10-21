In Memoriam

AGIUS CONDACHI. Fond and loving memories of our dearest JOHN, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Mabel, his children Ray, Irene, Celine and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – ALAN. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise.

There is a link death cannot sever,

Love and remembrance last forever.

Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon and Pat. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORMOSA – LINA, née Papagiorcopulo. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughters Betty and Margaret Rose and their families. The 9.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church will be said for the repose of her soul. Please remember her in your prayers.

GATT. In loving memory of ANTHONY on the 41st anniversary of his death. His son Joe.

LLOYD – GLADYS. In ever loving memory of a dear mother. Astrid and Mark.

MAGRI – RITA. In loving memory of a cherished wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered, much loved and deeply missed by us all. Her husband Emanuel, daughters Josianne and Daniela and their families.

MARSH – JIMMY, 8.7.’55-21.10.’15. Lovingly remembered today, on the fifth anniversary of his passing away, by his mother, Sina, his brothers and sisters, Alan, Tony, Carol, Terry, Stuart, Andrew and their partners, and by his daughters Nancy and Rosie, as well as his many nephews and nieces. Rest in peace and love, Jimbo.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear HILDA, today her 24th anniversary. A little tribute small and tender, just to say we still remember. Anton and family.

SPITERI. Fondest memories of MANNI on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts – his family.

